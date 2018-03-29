FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Officials say an inmate head-butted a guard at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

The assault occurred around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday when the guard and another were escorting the inmate, who’d been placed in restraints because of previous misconduct. An Iowa Corrections Department news release says the inmate used his head to strike the guard’s face.

The guard was treated at Fort Madison Community Hospital and released.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.