BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts prison guard has been charged with conspiring to smuggle drugs into the facility for in inmate.
Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old William Holts, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Authorities say last month Holts told an inmate at MCI-Norfolk he was willing to smuggle drugs into the prison for cash. In a series of recorded calls, Holts arranged to meet a source outside to get the cash and obtain drugs. Holts agreed to bring in more than 100 Suboxone strips in exchange for $2,000.
Suboxone is intended to treat heroin addiction, but some abuse the drug to get high.
Holts has a detention hearing Friday.
His public defender did not immediately respond to a call for comment.