RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A correctional officer at one of North Carolina’s most dangerous prisons is recovering after being stabbed or slashed with an inmate’s makeshift blade.

State Prisons Director Kenneth Lassiter said the correctional sergeant at Lanesboro Correctional Institution was injured early Thursday after rushing to respond to reports of an inmate being assaulted by other prisoners. Lassiter said the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Dozens of officers and inmates have been attacked at the maximum-security prison about 45 miles southeast of Charlotte since it opened in 2004. State officials said Monday that Lanesboro will be converted to a women’s prison as part of a shakeup prompted by the killing of five prison workers last year at the hands of violent inmates.