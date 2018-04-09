BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A guard at a sweepstakes parlor in North Carolina has been killed during a robbery.
Burlington police said in a news release that officers were called to the parlor around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in response to a robbery and shooting.
Police say the guard had been shot in the back and an employee and customers had been shot in the head.
The security officer was pronounced dead on arrival at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington. His name has not been released. Police say his gun had been stolen.
The injured customer and employee were treated and released from the hospital.
Police say three suspects ran from the building. And then left in a dark car. No arrests have been made.