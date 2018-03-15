ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New numbers show New York state’s craft beer, wine, cider and alcohol industries are continuing to grow.

Statistics released Thursday by the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo show the state is now home to 715 businesses that make beer, wine, cider or spirits using New York-grown agricultural products. That’s a 150 percent increase form 2012, when the state held its first ever summit for craft alcohol producers.

The state is now No. 1 in the country when it comes to the number of hard cider manufacturers, No. 2 for craft distillers, No. 3 for breweries and No. 4 for wineries.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says the state’s craft alcohol industry is “booming” and that the state has tried to boost business further by cutting red tape and prohibition-era regulations.