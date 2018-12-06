ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A coalition of Alaska Native groups is urging Gov. Mike Dunleavy to push for funding to investigate the death and disappearance of indigenous women.

The groups sent a letter Thursday to Dunleavy, who was sworn into office Monday. The letter says “it is imperative that we have a collective effort to address the safety of our people.”

The call for funding comes amid a national crisis — the disappearances of hundreds of Native American and Alaska Native women and girls from across the country. Native women experience some of the highest rates of murder, sexual violence and domestic abuse.

Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner says the governor received the letter. Turner says the state Department of Public Safety will submit a recommendation on the issue at some point.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Dunleavy throughout.