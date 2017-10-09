PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Critics of Maine’s new digitized court records project worry public access will be limited under a proposed policy.
The Kennebec Journal reports the state task force has voted to propose a docket-only approach. Under the policy, individuals will have to travel to a courthouse to view documents at a kiosk after finding outlines of cases online.
The task force says the recommendation balances privacy concerns with the need for government transparency.
Critics of the proposed system, which include public interest and media groups, say issues that are public in court should be public online. They argue that the dock-only approach gives full access to lawyers but leaves the public with limited power.
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court will review the new access policy in the coming weeks.
Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/