MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Groups representing both professions say a swiftly growing South Carolina county needs more than 400 additional police officers and firefighters.

Chuck Canterbury is national president of the Fraternal Order of Police. The retired Horry County officer told local media outlets Tuesday that the department needs 200 more officers based on area population.

President of the South Carolina Professional Fire Fighters Association Roger Odachowski says Horry County needs about 230 more firefighters to meet its call volume and number of stations. Census estimates show Horry County is the fastest-growing county in South Carolina.

Canterbury and Odachowski made their comments as they endorsed Johnny Gardner for Horry County Council chair in the June Republican primary. He is challenging incumbent Mark Lazarus.