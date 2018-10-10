FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Environmental groups are planning another lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to push action in addressing air pollution in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the nonprofit environmental law firm Earthjustice filed a 60-day notice Wednesday that it would be suing the EPA “for failing to perform a nondiscretionary duty under the Clean Air Act.”
The planned suit is over missed deadlines for filing a new plan for reducing elevated levels of a toxic particulate that is found largely in wood smoke and is linked to a number of health problems.
Earthjustice is representing Fairbanks-based Citizens for Clean Air, Anchorage-based Alaska Community Action on Toxics, and the California-based Sierra Club.
An EPA spokeswoman says the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com