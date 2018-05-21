PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Financial disclosure filings with the Rhode Island Ethics Commission show groups spent thousands of dollars on lawmakers’ travel expenses for out-of-state trips.

The Providence Journal reports the lawmakers that went the furthest last year include Senate President Dominick Ruggiero, Democratic Sen. Hanna Gallo and Rep. Shelby Maldonado.

The American Israel Education Foundation paid $15,316 toward Maldonado’s trip to Israel. The hosts of the Senate Presidents’ Forum in Prague paid more than $7,000 total toward Ruggiero and Gallo’s travel expenses.

Another group paid $3,775 for House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello to attend National Speakers Conferences in Washington D.C. and Columbus, Ohio.

A House spokesman says the state does not pay for airfare or hotels, but it did pay registration fees for certain events at a total cost of $6,870.

