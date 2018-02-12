PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Members of the Puerto Rican community want help for Hurricane Maria survivors who have resettled in Philadelphia.
Groups will gather at Thomas Paine Plaza on Monday to call for financial resources for the evacuees.
The groups say more than 1,500 evacuees are in Philadelphia, however they claim the Federal Emergency Management Agency has enrolled 87 families in emergency housing hotel rooms.
The groups are seeking long-term housing and other services.
