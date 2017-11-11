PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen conservation groups have asked Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office to reopen an investigation into the Oct. 27 killing of a wolf by a hunter who claimed self-defense.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports sixteen groups made the request Thursday.

Brian Scott was elk hunting in Union County when he shot and killed a gray wolf he claimed was running at him. Oregon State Police investigated and agreed that he shot in self-defense.

The letter claims that police misinterpreted the evidence. The groups say a public records request revealed photographic evidence that contradicts the official report done by police about the incident.

The groups also worry that an inadequate investigation sends a signal to hunters that they can kill wolves with impunity.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com