SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An organization is working to reopen a Civil War museum in Illinois that has been closed since August.
The National Woman’s Relief Corps, Auxiliary to the Grand Army of the Republic, says it needs time to implement some significant changes before it can reopen the Army of the Republic Memorial Museum.
The State Journal-Register reports the 1,000-square-foot museum was temporarily closed for organizational changes and work with a collection. The collection includes a portion of a flag that hung at Ford’s Theatre on the evening Abraham Lincoln was assassinated and military gear of Union soldiers.
The Civil War museum in Springfield opened in 1941 and was established to preserve historical artifacts, including documents, papers and Civil War equipment, which were often donated by families of Union veterans.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW
___
Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com