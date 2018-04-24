RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s leading gay rights group says it won’t endorse in this year’s General Assembly elections incumbents who voted for legislation last year partially repealing the “bathroom bill.”

Equality North Carolina announced its decision Tuesday, two weeks before primaries. It could affect dozens of legislators, especially Democrats historically more likely to receive backing. Equality NC opposed both the 2016 law also called House Bill 2 and the replacement law.

HB 2 required transgender people to use public bathrooms corresponding to their birth certificates, and barred local government non-discrimination ordinances. The replacement law kept bathroom policy in the state’s hands and delayed new ordinances until 2020.

Interim Executive Director Matt Hirschy says in a video the group must hold legislators accountable for actions, and the replacement law “doubled down on discrimination.”