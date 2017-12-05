MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A medical group is lobbying the Vermont Legislature to get more doctors involved in health care oversight.

The Vermont Medical Society says it wants the Legislature to pass a law saying at least one of five seats on the Green Mountain Care Board should go to a clinician. Vermont Public Radio reports Democratic state Sen. Ginny Lyons, of Chittenden County, agrees and is writing a bill.

Up until a year ago, there were two clinicians on the board — today there are none.

Society representative Jessa Barnard says on-the-ground experience could help other regulators understand how concepts translate to better patient care.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley says there should be a discussion about appointing a practicing clinician, comparing it to appointing utility executives to utility regulatory boards.

