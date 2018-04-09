VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A group wants a historic Mississippi bridge that had been closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic since 1998 to be open year-round to pedestrians and cyclists.

The Vicksburg Post reported Sunday that Friends of the Vicksburg Bridge wants the Old Vicksburg Bridge open permanently and not just for special events.

Elizabeth Nelson with the organization says there is support for the initiative that many believe would be an overnight tourism draw for the entire state.

The Warren County website says the Old Highway 80 Bridge at Vicksburg was built in 1930. The bridge is still being used by the Kansas City Southern Railroad and special events are held on it.

The organization is expected to have an informational meeting with the Warren County Board of Supervisors on April 23.

