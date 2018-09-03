GENEVA (AP) — A key opponent of high-tech, automated weapons known as “killer robots” is blaming countries like the U.S. and Russia for blocking consensus at a U.N.-backed conference, where most countries wanted to ensure that humans stay at the controls of lethal machines.
Coordinator Mary Wareham of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots spoke Monday after experts from dozens of countries agreed before dawn Saturday at the U.N. in Geneva on 10 “possible guiding principles” about such “Lethal Automated Weapons Systems.”
Point 2 said: “Human responsibility for decisions on the use of weapons systems must be retained since accountability cannot be transferred to machines.”
Wareham said such language wasn’t binding, adding that “it’s time to start laying down some rules now.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Embassy illnesses in Cuba point to mysterious world of microwave weapons
- McCain tributes echo with criticism of Trump
- Chinese billionaire under investigation over sexual assault allegations in Minneapolis
- Actress in 'ER,' 'Stand and Deliver' fatally shot by police
- White House cites executive privilege to withhold 100,000 pages of Kavanaugh records
Members of the LAWS conference will meet again in November.