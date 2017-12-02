MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — An environmental group is urging West Virginia University to install solar panels on campus by the end of the current academic year.
The Dominion Post reports that a petition launched by the Sierra Student Coalition urges WVA to install 50-kilowatt solar panels by next April.
The coalition says a 50-kilowatt panel is on track to supply the demands for a building with energy use, such as the Student Recreation Center, on the Evansdale Campus.
David Buch, vice president of the Sierra Student Coalition, estimates the petition has reached more than 250 signatures.
Traci Knabenshue, sustainability director of Facilities and Services at WVU, says the university is aware of the petition. She says the university considers all sustainability efforts.

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com