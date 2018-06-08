SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An artist, a composer and a historian have a plan to open a George Washington Museum of American History in Utah in time for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Deseret News reports that artist Eric Dowdle said Thursday in Washington, D.C., that their replica of Washington’s Mount Vernon, Virginia, estate could be open by July 4, 2026.

The Daily Herald reports possible sites include 18 acres in Highland, This is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City and Thanksgiving Point in Lehi.

Dowdle, composer Paul Cardall and historian Tim Ballard outlined the plan for Utah’s congressional delegation, museum board members and the head of the USA250 Commission.

The commission was created in 2016 to invite the 50 states to mark the anniversary.