RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new coalition of affordable housing advocates, lawyers and property managers is starting work on its goal to bring down high eviction rates in Richmond and four other cities in Virginia.

The Campaign to Reduce Eviction is scheduled to hold its first meeting Tuesday in Richmond.

The coalition formed last month after data published in The New York Times showed that Virginia has five of the top 10 highest eviction rates among large U.S. cities, including Richmond, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

The coalition is expected to propose legislation to help tenants fight evictions. It will also study the supply of and demand for affordable housing in Virginia.

The data was collected through court records by a team headed by Princeton University sociology professor Matthew Desmond.