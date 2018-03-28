JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital city has created a task force to explore releasing the names of officers involved in shooting deaths by police.

News outlets report Jackson city spokeswoman Kai Williams said in a Tuesday release that Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s task force is a response to concerns raised about the lack of transparency in the city’s longstanding policy prohibiting the release of names.

The task force will consider whether identifying officers would endanger the safety of officers and their families, among other facets, in the pursuit of “establishing a policy that keeps in mind both sensitivity to community concerns as well as an understanding of the unique responsibilities and safety of law enforcement.”

The panel will include Jackson citizens, officers and members of the mayoral administration.