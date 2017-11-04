STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — It’s Monday night in the social hall of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Steelton. It’s wresting time.

?”Flip her over!”

“Good takedown!”

“Don’t choke him!”

If you’re a typical youth group leader, that’s not what you want to hear at your events.

But The Tribe is no typical youth group.

And its parent organization — Communities of Hope — is no typical church, although it is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Communities of Hope is a collection of several gatherings — called “expressions” — designed to give people in the Harrisburg area a safe space to talk about faith.

Leaders say declining church attendance is just one sign that what “church” looks like needs to evolve in their community.

One example of such evolution: “parking lot church,” a short service that takes place monthly in a Harrisburg church’s parking lot, immediately followed by a meal for the homeless.

But for kids in Steelton, their Communities of Hope expression happens to be on a wrestling mat.

Wrestling with faith

This isn’t Fight Club.

Although their home town is in economic distress, although some come from broken families, although they are there to wrestle their peers to the ground, you won’t find a drop of aggression in The Tribe. At least that was the case on the night of Oct. 23.

Ten children were in attendance that night, most in the 6-11 age range. That’s a few less than average: There was a rumor that free balloons at the fire company might have distracted some regulars.

David Tringali, the event organizer and seminary intern at Trinity Lutheran Church, said The Tribe wrestles because life is a struggle. Wrestling is an exercise in handling conflict. It doesn’t have to be about violence.

They pray; they read scripture; they talk briefly.

But most of the lesson is embedded in the wrestling: On this particular night, activities were designed to teach respect.

Centering the event around wrestling was an obvious fit for Tringali, who co-owns ?Union Marshal Arts in Hershey with fiance Jennifer Crist. Crist is also the founder of Communities of Hope.

Tringali starts each Monday with an open welcome: “Come as you are; you are welcome in our tribe.”

That’s a little different than the other Communities of Hope expressions, including parking lot church, salon church and coffeehouse church.

When these groups meet — which isn’t every Sunday, by the way — they start with something else: an apology.

Trignali says the apology is important because many of the people in these groups have been hurt by the church in some way. He counts himself among them to an extent; he grew up in a church where he was often told “You wouldn’t understand” or “You’re wrong for thinking that” when he asked difficult questions.

That turned him off to the notion of church for a while.

“There are unfortunately people out there who give the message a really bad name,” he said.

Their own reformation

There’s little disagreement among church leaders associated with Communities of Hope: Christianity today has major problems.

A lack of unity. Falling attendance. A culture turning away from the church.

“The church needs to find its meaning and its reason for being in something other than being just what people do on Sundays because there’s nothing else to do.” said Victoria Larson, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, where The Tribe meets.

She said the church is in the midst of another reformation.

The first happened 500 years ago, and its anniversary is being commemorated around the world.

Oct. 31 is Reformation Day: The anniversary of Martin Luther writing a list of 95 criticisms of the Catholic Church and nailing them to the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany.

Those differences were irreconcilable, and soon the church split into Protestant and Catholic branches.

Communities of Hope sure isn’t nailing complaints to churches’ doors. Quite the opposite.

They are, in part, responding to hundreds of years of division that has splintered the church into thousands of Protestant denominations, often differentiated by relatively minor differences in doctrine.

Those splits are a sign that over the past 500 years, the church has spent a lot of energy focusing on what divides it, said Rev. James Dunlop, bishop of the Lower Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

?”So often you go to church and people tell you what to believe rather than just open the door for you to explore it,” Tringali said.

In contrast, “Safe space” is a term Tringali and Crist use a lot when explaining their approach.

“It doesn’t matter if people would say ‘I believe in God’ or ‘I don’t believe in God’ or ‘I’m a Christian’ or ‘I’m not a Christian.’ It’s about caring about people where they’re at,” said Crist.

Their approach is a part of a larger, loosely associated movement often labeled “the emerging church.”

Emerging churches tend to be small and community focused — they operate very differently from a pews-and-stained-glass congregation.

Often they start with the needs of the community around them and adapt the concept of “church” to meet those needs. It’s a grassroots, community-focused way of thinking.

?”There are less people who grew up going to church, quite honestly. … In a sense, it’s making us ask, ‘What is essential?'” Crist said.

Some have concerns

Ask Dr. Samuel Harbin an example of what is essential in the Christian faith, and you won’t encounter any hesitation: The Five Solas.

He’s referring to five beliefs that defined the Protestant Reformation — they’re beliefs like “The Bible alone is our highest authority” and “We are saved through faith alone in Jesus Christ,” in the words of a primer on Christianity.com.

Defining those essentials is important to Harbin as the chair of the Bible & Theology Department of Lancaster Bible College, which is not affiliated with a single denomination.

While not commenting on the work of Communities of Hope, he has some concerns about the larger emerging church movement — or at least some segments of it.

Some who identify with the movement are doing great work to reach the unchurched, he said.

But others are “outside the bounds of orthodoxy,” he worries.

A church needs doctrine at its core, not just community, he said.

In the case of Communities of Hope, organizers see themselves as a part of the larger church. And they often connect interested members with established congregations — but only if they’re interested.

Funneling people into a traditional church isn’t their emphasis.

?”We want to get to know people and build caring relationships, wherever people are at in their faith journey,” said Crist.

