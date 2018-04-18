PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the backers of an effort to bring a professional baseball team to Portland have submitted formal proposals to buy sites to potentially build a stadium.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the backers operating under the Portland Diamond Project are considering two sites for a ballpark near downtown.

Portland Public Schools officials say they received an unsolicited offer from the group to buy its headquarters in the Rose Quarter. The school board is scheduled to discuss the offer Thursday.

The backers say they’re also considering an industrial site in northwest Portland. The manufacturing company Esco owns a large property in that area and has indicated that wants to sell a portion.

The backers declined to say how much they offered for each site.

