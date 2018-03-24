LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a half-dozen of Lincoln’s oldest neighborhoods are being asked what they think about where they live and about the problems they face there.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Collective Impact Lincoln is a more than $1 million grant-funded effort that seeks to empower residents of the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. The group has spoken with more than 330 residents so far. Residents typically cite safety and deficient public services as concerns, while quality of life is a neighborhood positive.

Civic Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization launched the project last year to help identify and address problems in the city.

The groups used the grant money from Woods Charitable Fund to hire three door-knocking community organizers, a program manager and a policy analyst.

