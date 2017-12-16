SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An organization that helps the homeless is looking to convert a closing shelter in downtown Salt Lake City into a facility that serves families.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday that a report by the Crossroads Urban Center found that women and their children are struggling to find housing amid rising rent, low wages and lack of child care.

The report was based on interviews with 77 women with children who are homeless or have recently been homeless. The report found this group faces a shortage of shelter beds in Salt Lake City despite the resources allocated to deal with the issue.

The Road Home shelter is scheduled to close in June 2019 after efforts to curb crime in the area. The shelter can house up to 1,100 people.

