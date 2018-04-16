COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont environmentalists are asking the state to lower the brook trout catch limit.
Vermont Public Radio reports the Vermont chapter of the nonprofit Trout Unlimited wants the state to reduce the fish’s catch limit from 12 a day to six.
The fish is the state’s only native trout, and it was named the official state cold-water fish in 1978. Trout Unlimited representative Clark Amadon says lowering the catch limit could help balance the population.
However, Rich Kirn, the fisheries program manager at the Department of Fish and Wildlife, says studies show reducing the limit has no effect on fish numbers.
He says there are fewer anglers in general, and they rarely catch 12 brook trout at once.
Kirn says focusing on the fish habitat would be more effective.