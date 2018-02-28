SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An environmental group has sued a federal agency on behalf of a ground-dwelling songbird with feathers that look like horns, saying a loophole should be closed that exempts airports and agricultural activity from protective measures and that the streaked-horned lark should be listed as endangered.

The Center for Biological Diversity said it filed its lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Portland against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which in 2013 gave the streaked-horned lark “threatened” rather than higher-level “endangered” status, the group said.

The Audubon Society of Portland says the bird used to be found from southern Oregon into Canada’s British Columbia but extensive loss of its grassland habitat reduced its range to South Puget Sound in Washington to Oregon’s Willamette Valley.