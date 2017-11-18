ST. LOUIS (AP) — The nonprofit group behind the long-delayed streetcar set to operate in St. Louis’ Loop area and University City says operation won’t begin unless it gets $500,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Loop Trolley Co. recently notified local officials that it must have the money to cover startup costs and operating deficits. Loop Trolley President Les Sterman said in the Oct. 19 letter that the nonprofit firm will be insolvent by January because of recurring delays in construction, testing and regulatory approvals.

Several public officials, including St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, expressed reservations about providing more funding.

The $51 million trolley was originally supposed to start running in 2016, but has been pushed back several times.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com