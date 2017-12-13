NEW YORK (AP) — An advocacy group for journalists says 262 people are imprisoned around the world for their work gathering and reporting the news, a record high.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said Wednesday the number of imprisoned journalists is the highest since it began conducting its annual survey of journalists behind bars in the early 1990s.

The 2017 number topped last year’s total of 259 imprisoned journalists, the highest number until then.

The organization says the three countries where the most journalists are imprisoned are Turkey, China and Egypt. It says there are 73 journalists behind bars in Turkey, 41 in China and 20 in Egypt.

The group says its list is a snapshot of those journalists who were incarcerated for doing their jobs on Dec. 1.