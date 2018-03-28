BREWSTER, Mass. (AP) — Three dolphins have been rescued after being stranded off of Cape Cod.
The Cape Cod Times reports rescuers with the International Fund for Animal Welfare released three dolphins into the ocean after they were stranded Monday afternoon.
The group initially heard about five dolphins swimming near the shore through a tip from the Brewster Natural Resources Director, Chis Miller.
Rescuers found three dolphins beached, but in healthy condition. They were released into deeper waters off West Dennis Beach.
___
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com