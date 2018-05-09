MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A group is calling for the removal of a statue on the grounds of the Alabama Capitol that honors a 19th century doctor who experimented on slaves.
State Sen. Hank Sanders and other members of the group Save Ourselves Movement for Justice and Democracy in a Wednesday press conference called for the removal of the statue of Dr. J. Marion Sims.
The statue honors Sims as the “father of modern gynecology. Sims in his research did experimental surgery without anesthesia on enslaved African-American women.
A local activist was arrested last month on criminal trespassing charges after performing a skit in front of the statue on Confederate Memorial Day.
New York last month relocated a statue of Sims from Central Park to the cemetery where Sims is buried.