BOSTON (AP) — A Boston veterinary hospital is raising money to treat an injured dog that was tossed from a van and abandoned in the middle of a road.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says a good Samaritan picked the dog up last week in Taunton after seeing it tossed into the street.

The dog was taken to the group’s Angell Animal Medical Center for treatment. They say it had multiple puncture wounds likely caused by an attack by a larger animal. Because the source of the wounds is unknown, the dog will be quarantined for four months before it is put up for adoption.

The organization is asking the public to donate funds to pay for treatment of the dog, which they have named Cheddar.