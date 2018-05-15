BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A group of students, a teacher and local residents have voted to keep their Connecticut high school’s name when it moves to a new $80 million facility the fall.

The Connecticut Post reports the naming committee voted 4-1 Monday in favor of keeping the current name of Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport.

Laurayne Farrar James, a 1943 graduate of Harding, says she wants the new building to be named after the city’s first African American teacher and her aunt Lillian Whiting Hamilton.

James says the school’s namesake, the 29th president, was “not a commendable person.”

However, former NBA players and Harding alumni Charles Smith and John Bagley are pushing for the name to stay the same.

The school board will have the final say at their meeting May 29.

