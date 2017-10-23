PHOENIX (AP) — A group founded to promote constitutional principles is planning an event in Phoenix area featuring right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos (MY’-loh yuh-NAH’-poh-lihs).

The location of the symposium scheduled for Saturday by the United Liberty Coalition is being withheld until 48 hours before the event. A charity dinner is set for Friday. Coalition co-founder Shelby Busch says that’s for security reasons.

Busch say the event is the second free-speech event the group organized since she founded it with her partner a year ago. The symposium will be held west of Interstate 17. Other scheduled speakers include a pastor who has been a surrogate for President Donald Trump and a conservative talk radio host.

Yiannopoulos events have drawn protesters. He’s angered everyone from liberals to the alt-right with his controversial comments.