OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of Oklahoma seniors and adults with disabilities who receive in-home state services to keep them out of nursing homes has filed a federal lawsuit against the two agencies that fund the programs.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in Oklahoma City against the directors of the state’s Medicaid agency, the Health Care Authority, and the Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services.

It contends that DHS’ decision to consider ending the Medicaid ADvantage Waiver or the Medicaid In-Home Supports Waiver for Adults programs put the plaintiffs at “serious risk of institutionalization.”

The programs provide basic in-home services like cooking, cleaning, bathing and dressing for adults with disabilities. Amid looming budget cuts, DHS warned recipients that funding for the programs could end.