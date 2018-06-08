NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A group of 14 Muslim women claims Transportation Security Administration agents at Newark Liberty International Airport harassed and profiled them last December.
The women, who were traveling separately, say they were forced to step out of the security line for additional screening and missed their flights as a result.
They allege they were treated differently because they were wearing Muslim headscarves.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a complaint letter with the Department of Homeland Security seeking $100,000 for each of the women.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the department doesn’t comment on open complaints.