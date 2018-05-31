O’FALLON, Ill. (AP) — A nonprofit organization is looking at several locations in St. Clair and Madison counties to provide tiny homes for homeless veterans.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports O’Fallon is among the communities the Veterans Community Project is considering. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost’s office, the city and the O’Fallon VFW also are working on the project.

Steve Russel is a veteran who works with Bost. He says the area east of St. Louis is home to over 60,000 veterans who provide a “sense of kinship.” He says the development would include about 50 tiny homes and a community center that would offer services including mentoring, counseling and independent living skills.

Homes there are 240 square feet (22 square meters) with a kitchen, bed and bathroom area.

The organization already has sites in Nashville and Kansas City.