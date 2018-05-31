O’FALLON, Ill. (AP) — A nonprofit organization is looking at several locations in St. Clair and Madison counties to provide tiny homes for homeless veterans.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports O’Fallon is among the communities the Veterans Community Project is considering. U.S. Rep. Mike Bost’s office, the city and the O’Fallon VFW also are working on the project.
Steve Russel is a veteran who works with Bost. He says the area east of St. Louis is home to over 60,000 veterans who provide a “sense of kinship.” He says the development would include about 50 tiny homes and a community center that would offer services including mentoring, counseling and independent living skills.
Homes there are 240 square feet (22 square meters) with a kitchen, bed and bathroom area.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Southwest pushes Cal coach attempting to fly with biracial son for 'proof' she was his mother
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
The organization already has sites in Nashville and Kansas City.