LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A coalition of business and health care groups wants to change the way lawsuits are filed and adjudicated in Arkansas.

Arkansans for Jobs and Justice filed paperwork Monday to place a proposed constitutional amendment before Arkansas voters on the November 2018 ballot.

Civil justice reform legislation supported by the Arkansas Medical Society was adopted in 2003. David Wroten, executive vice president of the Arkansas Medical Society, says the Arkansas Supreme Court has nullified portions of the legislation since then.

Supporters of proposals in other states have said the guidelines help block frivolous lawsuits and reduce malpractice and liability insurance costs for doctors and businesses. But trial attorneys and others say they place unconstitutional barriers to the right to go to court and seek judicial remedies for injuries and wrongful acts.