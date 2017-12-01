QUOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — Scientists are installing man-made oyster reefs on Long Island in an effort to restore the area’s ecosystem.

Newsday reports Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences has partnered with the Institute for Ocean Conservation Science for the Shinnecock Bay Restoration Program. A crew planted the first reef seeded with young oysters in Quogue (kwahg) Canal Thursday.

Stony Brook Professor Christopher Gobler says the goal of the $4 million project is to re-stablish Long Island’s oyster population. Gobler says large shellfish populations filter bays and tributaries in the area. Water quality has suffered without the bivalves.

The program plans to add three more reefs. Each reef will be monitored as the oysters spawn and a fish habitat grows.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com