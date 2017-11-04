SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A developmentally disabled Santa Fe woman’s guardian is suing an Albuquerque group home and the state Department of Health after she was raped last summer after running away.

The lawsuit alleges the state contractor operating the group home should have known the 21-year-old had a history of running away from care centers and was at risk of exploitation. Opti Health officials didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the guardian is also suing the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, New Mexico, saying she was sexually assaulted there as well.

A state Health Department spokesman said it doesn’t comment on litigation.

Santa Fe attorney Linda Hemphill called lapses that led to the assaults “an outrage.” She said the woman required careful monitoring.

