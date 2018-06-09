CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — It’s hoped that a mechanical harvester can help reduce the amount of Eurasian milfoil that clogs Vermont’s Lake Bomoseen during the summer.

The Lake Bomoseen Association has purchased a harvester for the Eurasian milfoil weed that is threatening to take over the lake, located in the town of Castleton.

The Rutland Herald reports that the invasive Eurasian milfoil is growing up to the surface of the south side of the lake and threatens to damage boat propellers and drive away swimmers.

It’s hoped the new harvester will keep the milfoil at bay.

The harvester is due to arrive later this month. The harvesting will begin in early July.