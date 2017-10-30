EAST BURKE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont chapter of Trout Unlimited is getting a grant to help restore the banks of a river after a dam on the river has been removed.

The Mad-Dog Chapter will use the $2,000 grant from the Trout Unlimited national Embrace A Stream program to restore the Passumpsic River in East Burke after the work to remove the dam has been completed.

The project will involve planting hundreds of native plants in order to ensure the area downstream of the dam does not erode, damaging downstream trout habitat and water quality.

Work to remove the East Burke dam began earlier this month. Officials say it will open up 99 miles of Vermont river to the passage of fish and other aquatic organisms.