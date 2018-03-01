HONOLULU (AP) — A nonprofit group has started towing a 26-foot trailer around Oahu to provide homeless people a place to get clean.
Annie Valentin, executive director of Project Vision Hawaii, said the hygiene trailer provided hot showers and the use of its toilets to nine people in Wahiawa on Saturday and a dozen more Tuesday morning in Kailua.
Valentin said people were lined up in Kailua before the trailer opened.
The trailer was built for Project Vision Hawaii on the mainland. It’s outfitted with three stalls that have their own showers and toilets. One complies with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and includes a diaper changing table.
Water comes from any hose and is heated with propane.