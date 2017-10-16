MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — A nonprofit preservation group is donating a mountain in the Schoharie Valley to New York state.
Vroman’s Nose has a popular hiking trail to its 600-foot cliffs giving an expansive view of the flat farmland around Route 30 near Middleburgh. The mountaintop features a broad, flat rock area commonly known as the “dance floor.”
Susan Vroman Walker is a descendant of the family the mountain is named for and president of the nonprofit Vroman’s Nose Preservation Corp. She tells the Albany Times Union the group has decided to donate the mountain to the state.
The mountain’s popularity has surged in recent years thanks to social media. Visitors have increased from 4,000 in 2003 to nearly 13,000 in 2017.
The summit trail connects with the 350-mile-long (563-kilometer) Long Path.
___
Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com