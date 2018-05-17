CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Organizers of an anti-death penalty coalition say they have delivered over 56,000 petition signatures to New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, urging him to sign a bill to repeal the state’s capital punishment law.

Sununu has vowed to veto the bill, saying he stands with crime victims and members of the law enforcement community.

Before presenting the signatures, the New Hampshire Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty held a news conference Thursday where family members of murder victims spoke in favor of repealing the death penalty.

The bill was passed by the House and Senate. It is unclear whether they have a two-thirds majority of votes in both chambers, which is needed to override vetoes.