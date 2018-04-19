IVYDALE, W.Va. (AP) — A disaster response group says it has completed its 50th private bridge in West Virginia as part of a rebuilding project after severe flooding in recent years.

The West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, and its partners celebrated the milestone Thursday in the Clay County community of Ivydale.

The organization says in a news release the dedication was for a family whose private access bridge was destroyed in June 2016.

The wooden bridges are for families who couldn’t replace the structures outside their homes on their own. The statement says the project started in 2015. The bridges built so far in nine counties have ranged in length from 12 to 90 feet (4 to 30 meters). Funding has come from churches and other groups.