BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former police department leader from one Louisiana city could help screen candidates for a chief’s job in another city.

The Advocate reports that a community group called Together Baton Rouge wants to hire former New Orleans Police Superintendent Ronal Serpas as a consultant.

Leaders of the nonprofit group say that questioning the top candidates in private meetings will help them gauge which are the most likely to pursue changes that the group wants the police department to make.

Serpas led the New Orleans Police Department from 2012 to 2014. He teaches criminal justice at Loyola University New Orleans and is involved with several national law enforcement organizations.

Five of the eight remaining candidates for Baton Rouge chief have worked for the city’s police department.

