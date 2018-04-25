LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group is trying to stop Nestle Waters North America Inc. from pumping more western Michigan groundwater for its Ice Mountain brand.

Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation says Wednesday that it’s preparing a petition for a contested case against Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality, which approved Nestle’s application to remove 400 gallons (1,514 liters) of water per minute from an Osceola Township aquifer.

The group says the DEQ will get the administrative challenge within 60 days.

Nestle had been permitted to withdraw 250 gallons (946 liters) a minute from the aquifer.

The conservation group says the DEQ has “clearly bent the law to favor Nestle” by granting the permit before the company could provide “real data” on the consequences of withdrawing the additional water.

The DEQ declined to comment on the petition. Nestle did not respond to a request for comment.