BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont River Conservancy has purchased a 12-acre parcel of land in Brattleboro as part of a plan to reduce damage from future flooding.
The land along the Whetstone Brook also requires environmental remediation to remove potentially dangerous chemicals left over from past industrial use.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports the conservancy bought the land along the Whetstone Brook recently for $145,000.
Executive Director Steve Libby estimates the area has been raised by four to six-feet higher than its natural elevation.
He says the group is planning to apply for a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to remove contaminated soils.
Town Planner Sue Fillion says if EPA funding is secured she anticipates a public discussion about public access to the land.
