HOUSTON (AP) — An advocacy group says the Border Patrol has released a Mexican woman in the U.S. illegally who was briefly detained after accompanying her 4-year-old son to a San Antonio hospital.

The Workers Defense Action Fund says Silvia Macuixtle’s son broke his arm and needed to be taken from Laredo to San Antonio for surgery. That required crossing an interior checkpoint.

The Border Patrol confirmed Sunday that its agents followed Macuixtle to the hospital — where her son had surgery — then detained her.

But the group and her lawyers said Monday that she had been returned to Laredo and released.

The Border Patrol did not respond Monday to several messages asking why it released her.

Last year, the agency detained a 10-year-old girl who crossed a checkpoint for gallbladder surgery.